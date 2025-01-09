EFL responds to Arteta’s comment about their ball

Mikel Arteta raised eyebrows when he suggested that Arsenal struggled in their first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final because of the quality of the ball. His remarks came after Newcastle defeated the Gunners 2–0, with both goals scored using the same ball Arsenal used during the match.

The comments left many fans and neutrals surprised, as they questioned whether the ball could genuinely have had any impact on Arsenal’s missed chances. The defeat now leaves Arteta’s side with a significant challenge in the second leg if they hope to overturn the result and secure a place in the final.

Teams are typically given access to the same type of match ball ahead of fixtures, allowing them ample time to train and familiarise themselves with its weight, bounce, and handling. Arsenal, like all participating teams, had several days to practice with the ball before their semi-final match. However, following the loss, Arteta pointed to the ball as a contributing factor to his team’s wastefulness in front of goal.

The EFL has since responded to Arteta’s remarks, addressing the quality of the Puma ball used in the Carabao Cup. According to The Sun, the EFL stated:

“As is required throughout the professional game, the Puma ball used in this season’s Carabao Cup and in EFL competition since 2021/22 is tested in accordance with the Fifa Quality Programme for Footballs, and meets the FIFA Quality Pro standard.

“In addition to the Carabao Cup, the same ball has been successfully used in other major European leagues, including both Serie A and LaLiga, and our three divisions in the EFL.”

The EFL’s statement dismisses any suggestion that the ball’s quality negatively impacted the game. Given that it has been used in elite competitions without issue, Arteta’s comments have been criticised as an attempt to deflect attention from his team’s shortcomings.

Blaming the ball, which all teams are required to use, has come across as an excuse that lacks credibility. Moving forward, Arteta may need to consider more constructive explanations for Arsenal’s defeats when addressing the press.