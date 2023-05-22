Eidevall admits Arsenal Women need “a deeper squad” to cover for our ongoing injury problem

In a game of two halves, the Chelsea women managed to beat the Arsenal women 2-0.

For the Gooners, that loss was disappointing, but we hope Eidevall and his team have learned their lesson and will be better next term.

If there is one thing we sure hope the Arsenal decision-makers have learned, it is that they need to add numbers to their squad. This season, injuries have left Eidevall a frustrated man; almost every week, he had to tweak his squad to deal with a gap left by an injured player in his squad. At times this worked, but at other times he just had no choice but to throw in the players he had available. While Chelsea managed six changes in their starting 11, Eidevall was only able to make one, and even that was forced on him, as he introduced Kuhl in the midfield in place of the newest injury Lia Walti.

Jen Beattie, after the loss to Chelsea, like everyone of us has been saying, admitted they need to reinforce their squad this summer to add much-needed options to help in squad rotation. “It’s part of it, we have been unlucky with injuries all season. We have been missing big players but credit to the girls for stepping up. Squad depth has been an issue,” Beattie told Arseblog.

Notably, the Arsenal boss also alluded to the same while speaking to the media after the weekend’s loss. He hinted he ought to be backed to add depth to his squad in the summer.

“This season has been tough with injuries, of course. Injuries are one factor [for not having success]. Player availability is a really important KPI if you’re going to be successful. We need to have a deeper squad in order to deal with those situations. You can see with Chelsea they’ve been able to use their squad in a very deep way,” he said on Sky Sports.

A number of quality stars are already being linked. Some of the most recent transfer rumours involve Real Madrid’s 24-year-old forward Caroline Moller, Levante’s 21-year-old left back Paula Tomas, and Benfica’s 29-year-old forward Cloe Lacasse. I don’t know why, but Eidevall is up for his biggest summer transfer window as Arsenal boss. Lest we forget, we already predicted it a few weeks ago.

