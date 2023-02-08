Eidevall admits he needs to get his tactics right against Man City Women tonight

Man City aren’t an easy side, and the fact that they are on a 16-game unbeaten run and are the Continental Cup holders, means that Arsenal will have to conjure a perfect game plan to remind the Manchester side how it feels to lose.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall knows the threat City poses, which is why he admits, as per Arsenal.com, “I think they’re really playing well at the moment, and I think you can see that their underlying numbers are really strong as well.

“When you know a team is good at something, the first thing you think about as a coach on all levels is to say ‘how do we stop that from happening?’ and how can that happen as little as possible?”

“It’s like when you’re playing Lyon and you see that they have Wendie Renard and she scores 15 goals every season from her head. You will be like, okay, we are going to defend some corners against her, so how are we going to defend that, but more importantly we can’t give away 25 corners in the game and 10 free-kicks, because over time they will be good enough for it, so it’s about finding the balance for both. Limit the supply as much as possible, but then also have a really good strategy and positioning so you can deal with the situations when it occurs.”

Jonas went on to add: “You will need to play a complete football match in that sense because you will need to control the set pieces that we spoke about, but also that you need to be good in possession, out of possession and both transitions.”

But even so, the Arsenal boss revealed his team’s fans need not to worry, as his side are going for nothing but a win.

“It’s more important for us to win the game in order to qualify for a final, which would be great,” said Eidevall, per the BBC: