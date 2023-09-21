Eidevall appoints an Arsenal legend as Women’s coach with focus on our strikers

Kelly Smith appointed as Arsenal Women’s Assistant manager

Some great news coming out of Arsenal Training Centre this morning with Kelly Smith being named officially as the new Arsenal Women’s assistant manager. Kelly who is one of Arsenal’s all time great players has been working with the Arsenal women since the back end of last season but has now officially been unveiled as the assistant manager and will continue to work with our forwards to help them prepare for the upcoming Women’s Super League season.

Kelly who is a childhood Arsenal fan herself, scored 130 goals in just 156 appearances for the Arsenal Women, ending her career with five League titles, five FA cups and was apart of the Arsenal women’s side in 2007 that won the UEFA Women’s cup. Picking up 117 caps for England and helped England take away the silver medal in the 2009 UEFA European Championship.

With tones of experience, our Arsenal Women will be managed by one of the best to grace Arsenal Women’s football club. Scoring plenty of goals for Arsenal herself, Kelly will be able to pass on first-hand experience that not many other teams will be lucky to have.

Working with a strong group of attacking players, Kelly looks to be the perfect fit for our women. With many new faces this season, Arsenal Women’s fans will be hoping she can help our women gel together and pass on her experience playing at the highest level of football.

When asked about how she felt to be back at Arsenal she said this “I grew up an Arsenal fan and was fortunate enough to play for the club for a number of years, so I’m delighted to be back in this capacity – It’s a dream come true for me to be back in this environment” and “I’m really excited to be working with the attacking players in the squad and I want to draw on my experience both at Arsenal and across the game to contribute to us achieving our goals together”.

Not many people know what it’s like to win everything with Arsenal, but Kelly sure does. A strong appointment by the club and will no doubt work well with Jonas Eidevall and his team to prepare our Women for the big season ahead.

Daisy Mae

