Eidevall: Arsenal Women “need to focus on finishing the WSL season as strongly as possible” by Michelle

Imagine if Arsenal women had beaten Wolfsburg Monday night! What a season this would have been! We would have been thinking of how they could defy the odds to beat Barcelona on June 3rd at Eindhoven. But unfortunately, that didn’t happen. Arsenal now have to put all their focus on the Women’s Super League.

Although there’s a chance for them to lift the league title it is a slim chance, and it will take work. Manchester United and Chelsea are the favourites to win the league. Arsenal’s chances of winning the league depend on them winning all their remaining games, but with the expectation that Manchester United drop at least 4 points and Chelsea drop 3 points and lose to Arsenal towards the end of this month. The worst scenario for Arsenal is any of these two not dropping points, which could mean Arsenal finishing third but qualifying for the Champions League. But even their third-place finish is under threat. Why is it under threat?

If neither Manchester United nor Chelsea drop points, Arsenal and Manchester City will be forced to battle for number 3. As things stand, whoever between City and Arsenal drops points may find themselves finishing 4th, hence missing out on qualification for the UEFA Women’s Champions League next season.

Considering how good Arsenal have been this season in the Champions League, they MUST qualify for it next season.

Arsenal need not be worried about winning the league or safeguarding their position to play in next season’s Champions League. Instead, they need to win all the games that come their way. Control what they can and hope everything will be okay.

After the Wolfsburg loss, Jonas Eidevall promised he and his team would do everything to finish strong, saying, “We’re in a tough situation for the remainder of the season to get both our feet and heads back from here. We’re hurting, but already on Friday we have a really important game against Leicester, who have really picked themselves up.

“I think that the way the team works, if that can be the standard for the way that teamwork is applied for us as a team, that’s a really, really good foundation to get future success.

“But we need to put focus on the next game, on Leicester, and we need to get the focus on finishing this WSL season as strongly as possible.”

Whatever happens this season, Arsenal ought to qualify for the Champions League; next season, if they are in it, they may go ahead and finish what they started this season.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

