Eidevall calls for sellout crowds to cheer on the Arsenal Women in their next two crucial matches

The home fans will always be a huge advantage for Arsenal women’s success. Arsenal haven’t won a major trophy since lifting the WSL in 2019, but they’re still one of the role models in the women’s game. Over the last few seasons, the Gunners haven’t been at their best, but they’ve been appealing and have earned themselves a huge following. They’ve sold out venues, making away games feel like home games.

Arsenal women can’t complain about the support they’ve gotten from Gooners, which is why Jonas Eidevall is appreciative of them. In fact, he believes they have played a significant role in their first two wins of the season, propelling them to victories against Rangers and Rosenborg in the UEFA women’s Champions League round 1 qualifiers. He says he expects the fans’ support to continue; in fact, he believes it will help them get off to a bright start this new season.

“It’s going to give us momentum, and supporters have been absolutely tremendous during our first two games of the season. I hope they enjoy the atmosphere at the stadium. We need everyone coming back again, one for when we go next time here to go on with playing the Champions League, but definitely also for Man City at the Emirates.

“I think we need to get as close to a sellout there as possible. We need to be loud. We really need to create that home advantage in order to get ourselves to a great start in the league as well.”

It’s pleasing how the Gooners rally around the Gunner women, but even so, it’s time they repaid their trust. After winning the Continental Cup the last two seasons and finishing third consecutively, it is about time the Gunner women had a better report card come the end of the 2024-25 season.

The next two games are crucial for the outcome of our whole season, so get behind them and cheer them to victory.

