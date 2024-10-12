Eidevall determined ahead of Chelsea Women showdown: “Every game ahead of us is a must-win game”

On Saturday afternoon, Arsenal women will return to the pitch to face their London rivals, Chelsea, at the Emirates Stadium.

If Arsenal continue to perform as they did in their recent matches against Leicester, Everton, and Bayern Munich, they will face significant challenges against Sonia Bompastor’s Chelsea.

The Ex-Lyon boss Bompastor has effectively taken over for Emma Hayes at Chelsea. Her team has been performing exceptionally well, securing victories against Aston Villa (1-0), Crystal Palace (7-0), and Real Madrid (3-2). With momentum on their side, the Blues are a tricky opponent.

How will Jonas Eidevall and his team strategically counter them?

While Eidevall acknowledged that there wasn’t much to learn from Bompastor’s Chelsea, he stated that his team will approach the game as a must-win, stating, “Every game ahead of us is a must-win game.

“That needs to be the mentality that we have. Nothing else should please us. We should always go out to try to win football matches.”

Arsenal needs to avoid losing to Chelsea; their current run of 1 win and 2 draws in their first 3 league games puts them in a challenging position in the WSL title race.

Given the fine margins needed to win the WSL, it is reasonable to conclude that the four points already dropped by Arsenal women could prove detrimental. They will need to make up for these losses by securing points against their primary title competitors, such as Chelsea.

