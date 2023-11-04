Eidevall explains how his Arsenal team will deal with the unbeaten Man City Women tomorrow

This weekend’s huge WSL match pits our Arsenal Women against Manchester City Women. For Manchester City, who are unbeaten in four games (three wins and a draw), here is an opportunity to continue their unbeaten streak.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are eager to show that they have recovered from a rocky start in which they lost to Liverpool on Match Day 1 and drew with Manchester United on Match Day 2, before winning against Aston Villa and Bristol City.

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall has stated that he is looking forward to hosting Manchester City at Meadow Park. But he doesn’t anticipate anything less than a victory over them.

“Our ambition is always to try and win football matches, and that’s not any different on Sunday,” said Eidevall. “It’s a long time since we were last at Meadow Park, and we have always had great experiences there. We’ve got great supporters and a very intimate atmosphere.”

With that out of the way, Eidevall recognises City’s threat and praises them for being one of the teams that understands how dangerous they are when they play crosses into the box. Nonetheless, Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall believes his team will neutralise City’s threat on Sunday.

“I’m looking forward to facing a good football team in Manchester City. Together with Chelsea, they are the two best teams on attacking crosses and they use it quite often as a weapon.

“There are two ways you need to deal with that. One is to stop the number of crosses and to have a good structure in order to do that.

“Secondly, you need to make sure that you have the right structure and the right qualities. They have some really strong aerial threats, Man City, but also some good quality on their crossing feet, so you need to have a combination of it. Amanda is one player who’s very strong at dealing with aerial duels, but we also have others.”

Do you think the Arsenal Women will be the first team to beat Manchester City and end their unbeaten run?

