Eidevall faces a midfield dilemma when Arsenal welcome Chelsea Women to the Emirates

When the season began, a midfield partnership of Lia Walti and Kim Little was regarded as Arsenal’s first option midfield pivot.

Despite this, injuries to both Walti and Little led Jonas Eidevall to reevaluate his options, replacing the Walti-Little pivot with a Victoria Pelova and Kyra Cooney-Cross midfield pivot.

Pelova and Kyra are still young and vibrant, and they brought new life to Arsenal’s midfield. They have clearly dazzled in recent weeks, leaving us to wonder if Walti and Little can still be Arsenal’s first choice given the brilliance of the Kyra Cooney-Cross and Pelova combination.

Personally, I believe that if something works, why change it? Arsenal have won all of the games the two have started.

With the two (Pelova and Kyra at midfield), they defeated Leicester 6-2, Brighton 3-0, and West Ham 3-0. Previously, Arsenal were winning but not convincingly.

Jonas Eidevall admitted about the two running his midfield: “Kyra has been great. She has had illnesses and small injuries that have disrupted her rhythm a little bit. Nobody external knows about that, but it takes a little bit more time, and she has had to settle. So even if she has made those matchday squads, the journey to those matchday squads might not have been ideal.

“It is great to see her playing well now, and it is also great to see Victoria Pelova play 90 minutes in central midfield. These kinds of games are perfect for her where she gets into a lot of one-on-one situations because she is so good with her movements and being able to get past her opponent.”

That being said, Arsenal women play Chelsea next, and I imagine that game will determine if Eidevall believes Pelova and Kyra can be his first choices. Starting the two and seeing how they perform might solidify their places in the Arsenal starting lineup.

The midfield aside, when everyone is fit, we will have 2 or 3 world-class players for every position, I think. Amazing strength in depth.

But which line-up will Eidevall use when Chelsea come to town?

Michelle Maxwell

