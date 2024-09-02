Eidevall gives important injury update ahead of Arsenal v Rangers Women UWCL clash

This Wednesday, 4th September, Arsenal Women will take on Rangers in round 1 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League qualifiers. Last season the Gunners were knocked out in the round 1 qualifiers; this time they’ll be hoping to go past the round 1—beat Rangers and then beat the winner of Atletico Madrid versus Rosenberg—and go to the round 2 qualifiers and outwit the other opponents.

Well, after the 3-0 friendly win over Southampton on Saturday, Jonas Eidevall spoke to the media and dropped a promising team news update. The Swedish tactician has revealed that apart from Lina Hurtig and Victoria Pelova, all his other Gunner Women stars are in contention to feature versus Rangers.

“Lina and Pelova are out of the Champions League week; Pelova obviously with the knee injury; Lina is progressing well, but we will take our time there. The rest are all in contention for the Champions League. This game here came too early, but they are not far off either, so we need to see in the next couple of days,” said Eidevall.

Hurtig hasn’t played football for a while now, so it is understandable that she is being eased back into the team. As for Victoria Pelova, her ACL injury was always going to keep her out for a significant period of time.

That said, it is great news overall. Steph Catley, Beth Mead, who’s missed the last 2 friendlies, Lotte Wubben Moy, who has missed most of the pre-season friendlies, and Daphne van Domselaar, who suffered a season-ending injury last season at Villa, may make the Rangers matchday squad. With them, the Arsenal Women are stronger.

What do you think Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….