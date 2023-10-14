Eidevall gives us the latest update on Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead injury front

Positive injury news for the Arsenal Women

Jonas Eidevall faced the press ahead of our games against Aston Villa this weekend, and was asked about Beth Mead and the latest on her recovery process after Arsenal Women posted photos of Mead in training via their official twitter page and had Arsenal fans excited at the prospect of finally seeing Mead back on the pitch. Mead has been absent since tearing her ACL against Manchester United last season and missed the opportunity to represent her country at this year’s Women’s World Cup.

When asked if Mead would be ready to play this Sunday, https://www.arsenal.com/news/every-word-jonas-pre-aston-villa-presser” rel=”noopener” target=”_blank”>Eidevall said this: “In order for squad selection, we have one more training to go. If she goes through that training session, she should be 100 per cent ready for squad selection”.

It’s been no secret that her recovery process has been difficult on her mental health as well as her physical health and after a long hard process back to recovery, she will be stoked to finally get back to what she loves doing the most.

When asked how much work Mead has done to cope with the psychologically pressure of getting back on the pitch, Eidevall said this: “I think, and this is probably where elite sport has changed a lot in the last decade, where mental training before was used for a team that was struggling, who said they needed a mental coach because they were under a lot of pressure.”

“Mental training is an everyday approach to our programme with a holistic approach to both the player and the team. We give our players full mental support every day for it, so it’s not just an on-and-off button. Of course, there is pressure representing a club like Arsenal and that’s why we need to develop these strengths and qualities over time.”

“If you don’t develop them over time. It’s like learning any new skill. If it would be easy and you just would do a Friday session for it, then everybody would do it. Mental training works exactly the same as technical training. We need to spend a lot of time on it, we need to prepare a lot for it, and then we will get a lot of benefits from it if we have a good level of training, so we work the same with mental training. I think and I hope that Beth feels the support”.

Also mentioning that Miedema has returned to full training and looks to be returning soon to the match day squad as well.

Positive signs for Arsenal Women and fingers crossed we get to see Mead get some minutes on Sunday.

