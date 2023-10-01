Eidevall gives us updates and team news ahead of season-opener for Arsenal Women v Liverpool

Key points of Jonas Eidevall’s first WSL press conference of the season

Jonas Eidevall sat down with the press on Friday afternoon for the first Women’s Super League press conference of the season. Over 50,000 tickets have been sold for our opening game against Liverpool at The Emirates on Sunday and looks to be shaping up to be the perfect opening game for our women this season.

After last season Arsenal Women have a lot to prove, and with Jonas Eidevall and his recruitment team bringing in plenty of new faces, Arsenal Women are shaping up to be one of the top contenders for this year’s WSL title.

When asked if he was excited about the new season Eidevall said this on Arsenal.com: “Of course, otherwise, I shouldn’t be here! It’s a new season.

“Everything is possible when you start a new season and it’s a part of how you live football. While many people celebrate the start of a New Year, we celebrate the start of a new season. We wish each other a Happy New Season like you did. We want to bring all the energy, passion and quality on the pitch together”

Arsenal confirmed yesterday that Katie McCabe had indeed signed a new contract or the club, after originally joining Arsenal Women 8 years ago in 2015. When asked about McCabe’s new deal Eidevall said this “It’s been really nice and important for us to see how we have been able to secure our top talent to stay at the club. I think Katie had an amazing season last season. She showed her versatility, but even more importantly, she showed her quality as a football player”.

Eidevall also confirmed that Beth Mead has been in full team training and could be in contention to play against Liverpool on the weekend. He also confirmed that Lotte Wubben-Moy and Laia Codina are also available for squad selection and have been training with the squad, while there’s a question mark around Noelle Maritz, who picked up a knock in the international break.

Some good and some bad news for our opening game this weekend, but Eidevall sounding positive and excited for the season to come. With plenty of new players who might possibly get their WSL debut’s this weekend, Sunday’s game looks like it’s going to be a great one.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? How excited are you for the new season?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….