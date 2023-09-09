Eidevall happy with Arsenal Women win in tough game at Linkoping

After beating Linkoping Women 3-0, Arsenal women set up a clash between them and Paris FC for a chance to move to Round 2 of the Champions League, which will be a two-legged affair that they hope to win for a chance to play in next season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League.

The Gooner Women have never played Paris FC, so they’ll be hoping to make one win out of one come the end of that game on Saturday evening.

To get a convincing win like the one over Linkoping on Wednesday, I predict coach Jonas Eidevall to use the following line-up: Zinsberger; Catley, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, McCabe; Little, Maanum, Walti; Lacasse, Russo, Foord.

Speaking ahead of the Saturday game on the club’s official website, the Arsenal women’s boss reflected on the Linkoping win and hoped that fans would turn up and back his team for another win in Saturday’s clash. He said, “I was happy with the performance against Linkoping.

“I think in many aspects, it was a tough game—coming here and playing on a different turf than what we’re used to.

“We had limited time and preparation, and we were playing against a team that was mid-season in form and with their home crowd as well.

“But I thought our team was really good. It was really nice to see a lot of Arsenal supporters in the stands as well. and hopefully, they can also turn up here on Saturday to support us.”

I am sure all Arsenal fans will be cheering on our team from our armchairs if we are not lucky enough to take a trip to Sweden.

Come on You Gooner Women!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….