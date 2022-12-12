Eidevall happy with Arsenal Women’s improved efficiency in front of goal after beating Villa 4-1 by Michelle

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall reflected on our Gunners comeback against Aston Villa at Villa Park, in Arsenal’s 200th match in the Barclays Women’s Super League, after Arsenal came back from 1-0 down to achieve a 4-1 win, with goals from Corsie (Villa own goal), Miedema, McCabe & Nobbs.

Speaking after the game, Eidevall credited Arsenal’s composure after falling behind in the opening minutes of the game and our improved efficiency in front of goal saying:

I’m happy that we stayed composed and patient when we went one goal behind. That’s always a difficult moment for any team but we managed that very well. We continued to create scoring opportunities. It was nice to see us put a few more of them away than we’ve done in recent games. So all in all, good.

We knew this was going to be a difficult game and a lot of teams have a problem coming here to Villa Park, playing against a strong Aston Villa this year. So happy with the performance and it’s great to have three points.

Speaking about Arsenal’s resilience to come back from one goal behind:

I think so. Because one thing that is difficult at that moment is to not let the emotions take over. You want to correct things immediately and that can mean that you start stressing things, and you lose your formation, you lose your balance, and then maybe you get a counter-attack against you, and then there are two goals. Then all of a sudden, you have created a mountain to climb. But we took it step-by-step, so that was very good to see.

on our improved efficiency in front of goal…

And on our improved efficiency in front of goal after winning our last 2 games by a narrow margin of 1-0 he said:

It’s good to see that we were a little bit more efficient in front of the goal. I know we have that quality, but it’s nice for the players to do that as well. And so that was good. And now we just need to recover, refresh and prepare for Lyon. That’s going to be a very exciting – but also difficult – match for us.

Our Gunners don’t have a lot of time to rest as they prepare to welcome reigning champions Lyon to Emirates Stadium on Thursday 15th December, 8PM UK kick-off. Tickets available here. When asked if he was excited about Arsenal’s upcoming Champions League match Eidevall said:

Very. I mean, huge game against Lyon. It’s the European champions to come here to London at Emirates. Be there, be there to support us. We need that. We need to create a great atmosphere at the Emirates. We need to fight for every second of it and if we do and if we do our very best, maybe we can achieve qualification.

After Lyon on Thursday, Arsenal then head to Zurich on 21st December for their final match of the Champions League group stages before going into the winter break.

So our Gunners have moved up to 2nd in the WSL table and are currently top of Group C in their Champions League campaign. Hopefully they can round off these last 2 group games, knowing they’ve qualified for the UEFA Women’s Champions League. That would be a great Xmas present for everyone!

Michelle Maxwell

