Eidevall has "high hopes" Hurtig & D'Angelo will join Arsenal Women's matchday squad today

Arsenal Women are back in WSL action this evening when they welcome 9th place Reading to Meadow Park. Kick-off 18:45 UK. Tickets are still available to purchase here. The match will also be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage from 18:30.

Momentum continues to grow after Arsenal beat Chelsea 3-1 to win the Conti Cup, which was followed up on Wednesday with a 2-0 win over Liverpool. Our Gunners will be vying for another three WSL points today against the Royals this evening to keep pace with league rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Arsenal last met Reading in October 2022 when they travelled to the Select Car Leasing Stadium. On that occasion Arsenal won 1-0, however Arsenal have faced Reading more often without ever losing than against any other opponent in the WSL, winning 11 and drawing two. The Royals have actually lost all six of their WSL away games against our Gunners, conceding 23 goals and scoring just three at Meadow Park. Let’s hope our Gunners can create a little bit of history repeating today!

Steph Catley missed out on Wednesday’s game against Liverpool due to a “non-contact foot injury”. No further update on Catley’s fitness has been given.

In better team news though, Arsenal boss Eidevall has “high hopes” that both Lina Hurtig and Sabrina D’Angelo will be in Sunday’s matchday squad. Both players sustained injuries during international break and have not been on the pitch for Arsenal since their return, so it would be great to see them both today!

Below are the highlights of Reading Women v Arsenal in October, with the winning goal from Blackstenius..

