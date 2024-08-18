Eidevall hoping that Arsenal Women pre-season challenge will “provide us with answers”

Following Arsenal Women’s pre-season training session in Washington, USA, head coach Jonas Eidevall looked ahead to what promises to be a “highly competitive game”, as our Gunners are set to face NWSL team, Washington Spirit, tonight. Kick-off for that game is 7pm UK and you can watch all the action live on Arsenal.com. Speaking ahead of tonight’s match Eidevall had this to say:

“Some parts of their game have really impressed me when I’ve been watching them. They have a counter-attacking game that’s absolutely world class, both individually and collectively.

“They’re obviously having a very successful season in the NWSL. They are in-season while we are playing our first game.

“So, I have a lot of respect for that opposition, and we will need to have a very, very good performance.”

With the Barclays WSL season recommencing in one month’s time, the USA pre-season tour provides our Gunners with a great opportunity to start on the front foot.

“From a sporting perspective, we know we need to be ready to play competitive matches at the beginning of September. In order to do so, we need to have a fast start to the season. That’s a reflection that we had last season.

“In order to get a fast start to the season, we need to get the right answers as early as possible. Playing a team like Washington Spirit as our first game in the season is obviously incredibly challenging, but it will provide us with answers that we need and we can work from them.”

For tonight’s meeting with the local National Women’s Soccer League side, coverage starts at 6.55pm UK time (1.55pm local), with the game getting underway five minutes later (at 7PM), with live commentary provided by Max Jones and Angela Taylor-Banks. A week later, our meeting with the Blues is a 9pm UK (4pm local) start, and you can also watch that game on Arsenal.com.

For anyone overseas wanting to watch the games, live coverage will be provided by DAZN.

Will you be watching our Gunners in action tonight Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….