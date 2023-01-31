Jonas Eidevall is “really excited” with his January signings after 3 debut goals for Arsenal Women

Eidevall is a happy man! 3 debut goals for Arsenal Women as they destroy Leeds 9-0 by Michelle

Yesterday Arsenal Women stormed to a 9-0 victory over Leeds United in the 4th round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup at Meadow Park. We went into the break with Arsenal already 3-0 up against Leeds and rounded off full-time with the scoreline at 9-0 to the Gunners.

Yes, let’s just get it out of the way first. We know Leeds are 4th tier, the Leeds players fought valiantly and that they should be very proud of their performance, hats off to them all, but that’s not what this article’s about..

The fixture gave Arsenal boss Eidevall a chance to run out his new young internationals, with 19 year old Brazilian Gio making her debut appearance for Arsenal and 23 year old Dutch international Victoria Pelova & 19 year old Danish international Kathrine Kuhl making their first full debuts.

9 of the Arsenal goals against Leeds came from 8 different players and three of those players scored their debut goals for the club in an outstanding performance.

Pelova and Kuhl, who joined Arsenal in January, both scored on their full club debuts and were impressive throughout showing great skill and creativity. Brazilian winger Gio, who Eidevall recalled from her on-loan spell at Everton, made a bright start on her first outing and Arsenal Academy forward, 16 year old Michelle Agyemang scored a superbly taken goal – her debut goal for the senior squad.

Arsenal Boss Eidevall is a happy man saying I’m really excited about all of them. You can see the qualities that they bring. Their technical ability is great but you can also see that they have good game intelligence, because they learn our principles quickly.

Some of those things are of course new to them, but I can see in training and I saw today in the match that the more they get exposed, the better they get it. I’m excited to see where that can lead to.

So, Jonas is a happy man! And so he should be!

But what about that prolific striker that Eidevall’s on the hunt for? Benfica’s Cloe Lacasse is apparently out of the running but Manchester United’s Alessia Russo may just be wearing an Arsenal shirt soon! Then I think Eidevall’s shopping spree will be over for now..

Michelle Maxwell

