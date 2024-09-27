Eidevall is “very happy” with Arsenal Women’s “strong performance” in UWCL qualification

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Jonas Eidevall, Manager of Arsenal, gives a thumbs up during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Molineux on March 31, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Did you enjoy that one Gooners? Arsenal Women put on a magnificent show of football last night, at Meadow Park, as they beat BK Hacken 4-0 (4-1 agg) in front of sell-out crowd! With that dominant win, our Gunners have secured they place in the Group stages of the UEFA Women’s Champions League. Match Report.

And Arsenal boss, Jonas Eidevall, was ecstatic with our Gunners performance tonight, saying:

“I’m very happy. It’s an important night for us. I think we showed a really good side to ourselves and with fantastic backing from our supporters, from minute one.

“We’re a determined team. We work really hard both when we have the ball and when we don’t have the ball, and all in all: a strong performance.

“One part of the season starts now. This is what we wanted. We wanted to go into the group stage. We wanted to play in the league. We know it’s going to be a lot of really challenging games, but it’s going to be fun games as well, and we’ve built a squad to deal with it.”

Arsenal have been drawn into Group C, where they will face home and away legs against Bayern Munich, Juventus and Valerenga. You can see the full draw details below, with 3 English and 1 Scottish team in the Group of 16.

2024/25 group stage draw

Group A: Lyon. Wolfsburg. Roma. Galatasaray.

Group B: Chelsea. Real Madrid. Twente. Celtic.

Group C: Bayern Munich. Arsenal. Juventus. Valerenga.

Group D: Barcelona. Manchester City. St. Pölten. Hammarby.

Tickets for all three of Arsenal’s home UWCL group stage games will go on sale from 10am on Saturday 28th September. Full ticketing information is available on arsenal.com.

