Eidevall keen to reach the Conti Cup Final tonight despite Man City Women’s long unbeaten streak

The Arsenal women take on the Continental Cup holders, Manchester City, tonight in the Conti League Cup semi-final at Meadow Park.

The Gunners will still have to be at their best without the services of Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead for the rest of the season. However, there is some positive team news, as Switzerland midfielder Lia Walti will be back to face City. Walti has missed Arsenal’s last 3 games due to injury; she last played when Arsenal and Chelsea played out a 1-1 draw on January 15th. After appearing in eight consecutive games prior to her injury in January, the 29-year-old has critical to Jonas Eidvall’s game plan this season.

In terms of City’s team to face Arsenal, defender Alanna Kennedy has returned and will be available for selection; however, Demi Stokes and Esme Morgan are doubts and face last-minute fitness tests.

Despite Manchester City’s 16-game unbeaten streak since losing their first two games of the season, and their undoubted desire to win the Continental Cup twice in a row, the Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall believes his team will aim for victory. “It’s more important for us to win the game in order to qualify for a final, which would be great,” said Eidevall as per BBC.

“The next game is the most important one. That’s always the case, but of course we want to play as well as possible to have a good feeling going up to Manchester at the weekend.”

Do you see Arsenal winning a tough semi-final against a Man City team that are unbeaten since September, and are level on points in the WSL with the Gunners?

Hopefully home advantage will give us the boost we need, especially as have to meet City again at the weekend.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….