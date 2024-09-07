Eidevall knows Arsenal Women face “a tough opponent” in Rosenborg, in UWCL Round 1 Final

Arsenal Women kicked off their UEFA Women’s Champions League 2024-25 campaign in style, with a 6-0 win over Rangers mid-week. Our Gunners now face Norwegian side, Rosenborg BK, at Meadow Park tonight.

Fixture details Round 1 Final – Arsenal Women v Rosenborg

Date: Saturday, September 7th

Kick Off: 7:30 pm UK

Venue: Mangata Pay UK Stadium, Meadow Park

Speaking ahead of Arsenal Women’s clash with Rosenborg tonight, Jonas Eidevall has a very healthly respect for their opponent, particularly after they beat higher seeded Atletico Madrid in their play-off at Meadow Park on Wednesday.

“They beat a really strong opponent and that demands a lot of respect. I think we saw them as a team, really strong on set pieces and really well organised. You could see that they have a really good culture within the team as they were handling really adverse situations and moments against Atletico with a really good focus on what they could control.

“So we know we’re gonna play against a tough opponent. That’s how the Champions League should be. It should be tough games. It should be tough challenges. And that’s why we want to play in the Champions League, because we want to play against the best. We focus on our performance, and if we can do well again, then we have a great chance of progressing in the Champions League.”

After the way our Gunners played on Wednesday against Rangers, it will be extremely interesting to see how Eidevall lines up his squad and how well they gel tonight, against a well-drilled Roseborg.

If they can keep the momentum, and drive it into their Arsenal DNA, our Gunners should be a very real force to be reckoned with this season. Aren’t you excited?

COYGW!

Michelle M

