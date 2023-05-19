Eidevall knows Arsenal Women must “bring everything on Sunday” against Chelsea by Michelle

After a dominant win over Everton and Arsenal Women’s third consecutive win, apparently head coach Jonas Eidevall wasn’t impressed with his team’s performance on Wednesday night. Although his side won 4-1, he felt his team didn’t play to the high standard he expected of them. Looking forward to the clash against Chelsea this weekend, on WSL Super Sunday 21st May, the Arsenal boss is keen to see his team raise their standards, to be able to pull off another famous win over Chelsea.

“I think we can play better,” said Eidevall, speaking pitchside after Arsenal Women beat Everton 4-1. “I’m happy with the result, I’m happy with some parts of the game, but all in all, we know we can play at a higher level. “We should demand those standards of ourselves and we need to find that again on Sunday [against Chelsea],” he continued. “We definitely need to be efficient as well. [Our team is] confident – we have reached those levels before during the season – but we can’t take it for granted. Everyone needs to do their part. We need to recover now and then bring everything on Sunday.”

Arsenal women had plans to win all their remaining games, this weekend’s London Derby included. Can we trust our injury-stricken Gunners to take care of a Chelsea women’s side that recently beat Manchester United, to walk away with the Women’s FA Cup? A Chelsea side that just beat Everton 7-0, Leicester 6-0 and West Ham 4-0? Why not? Chelsea are beatable just like any other team.

The last time our Gunners faced the Blues in the WSL was back in January, in front of more than 46,000 supporters at the Emirates Stadium – which resulted in a 1-1 draw, after a late equaliser from Sam Kerr. However, the last time these two teams met was March, when Arsenal Women beat Chelsea 3-1 to lift their only silver-ware of the season so far, the Conti Cup!

Just to get us in the mood for Sunday’s showdown, see highlights below, of that delicious win for our Gunners!

Do you think Arsenal can upset the apple-cart on Sunday, with a win against Chelsea on the Blues home turf? Don’t be shy; talk to us in the comments section below.

Michelle Maxwell

