Eidevall “lost for words” after Arsenal’s comeback win at Man City

During the week, when Arsenal women defeated Bayern Munich to advance to the Champions League semi-finals, doubters whispered it was due to pure chance. However, their 2-1 comeback victory against Manchester City this weekend demonstrated that the Arsenal women may have rediscovered their mojo, in one of their most challenging seasons due to a long list of injuries.

Arsenal had a bad start against City; as Khadija Shaw put City ahead in the fifth minute, yes, Arsenal regrouped, but they waited until the second half to avenge their 2-1 defeat to the Cityzens a few weeks ago.

The collaboration of Katie McCabe and Frida Maanum won the match; in the 62nd minute, McCabe assisted Maanum for the equaliser, and in the 74th minute, Maanum repaid the favour by assisting McCabe to score the winner. Jonas Eidevall is proud of the win, and he believes it should indicate how good his side is considering the fact that he feels Man City are the toughest opponent his girls have played this term.

“I told them that I am lost for words, how they have managed to overcome challenges in this period,” the Arsenal boss said to the BBC after the game.

“I said to their manager [Gareth Taylor] before the game that we have played a lot of good teams this season, but no team has played as well as Manchester City did at the Academy Stadium when we played them in February,”