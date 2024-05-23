Eidevall makes it clear Arsenal Women have the squad to win the WSL, but is he the right coach?

Jonas Eidevall is pretty confident that he already has a strong team, even before making any additions. He’s proud of his squad and believes they can definitely compete for the league title next season, as they should have done this season just ended.

Following a season marred by injuries in 2022–23, there was much anticipation surrounding the upcoming 2023–24 league campaign. We expected players like Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema to return from injury, and the summer arrivals of Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Amanda Ilestedt, and Laia Codina would have Arsenal’s women’s squad quite well stocked with talent.

It’s safe to say that Arsenal had one of the finest women’s squads coming into the recently concluded 2023–24 campaign. Well, things didn’t exactly go as planned; yes, Arsenal managed to upset their main rivals as they should. However, they didn’t fare well in some matches they should have clearly won, like against Liverpool, West Ham, and Tottenham.

At the end of the season, our Gunner women finished in 3rd place, extending their quest for league glory to 6 years. That’s disappointing for a WSL trendsetter! They better step up their game next season and bring home that league title.

Luckily, Jonas Eidevall is confident in the talented group of players he has; even without the anticipated summer additions, he already believes they have what it takes to make a strong push for the title. He made it clear during Arsenal’s women’s trip to Australia, where they will be playing against the A-League All Stars this Friday.

“This team has everything it takes” 🗣 Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall believes his side can win the league next season 👇 pic.twitter.com/gJCxkiRTW0 — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) May 22, 2024

If he truly believes in his team’s ability to win the league, then there should be no room for excuses if he fails to secure the victory, which should have happened this season if we hadn’t lost the three games against inferior opposition.

Personally I think that the coming year should be a last chance for Eidevall. If he fails to motivate the team, or teach them the correct tactics to win every easy game, then I think it will be clear that the problem can only lie with the manager.

Do you agree?

Susan N

