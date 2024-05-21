Eidevall names the qualities needed for Arsenal Women next season – Which player would you suggest?

The 2023–24 WSL just finished up this past weekend. Arsenal Women finished 3rd in the league, but they ended their campaign on a high note, beating Brighton 5-0. Hopefully, they can carry this momentum into the 2024–25 season when the league resumes. So, let’s talk about the upcoming 2024–25 season and take a look at how the girls performed last year. If you were head coach Jonas Eidevall, which position do you think needs some strengthening?

But as you ponder that, the Arsenal women’s coach has shared the profile of the player he’s keen on signing. He’s pretty sure his squad is solid, but he suggests they might need a skilled player who can carry the ball through tight spaces and be a deadball specialist. He believes this player would help them break through tight defences and improve their performance in setpieces.

As per Arseblog the Arsenal boss said, “What has been apparent this season is that when opponents give us space, then we are very good at exploiting space. But when the space isn’t there and we need to create it, that is where, at times, we have been lacking. From a pace perspective and having players who can exploit space, we are good. We need to be more effective on setpieces and to open games up where there is less space, those are qualities we need to bring into the squad.”

It’s now up to the Arsenal scouts to identify this player, give Edu a name to sign to bolster Arsenal’s women’s squad, and give Eidevall the weapon he needs to have a real shot at winning the WSL next season.

Michelle

