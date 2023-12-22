Eidevall needs to use this mid season break to refine the Arsenal Womens cohesion

Jonas Eidevall believes his Arsenal women’s team will get off to a good start when they return to play. He hinted at it following the NLD loss while disclosing Arsenal’s plans to get back to their best in 2024: “We need to keep improving the way that we’re playing. To keep pushing for new levels in the way we play. I think that’s gonna be the consistent thing.

“We go for a break now, and after that, we go to Portugal to start up pre-season training and getting ready. We need to start the 14th of January in the FA Cup.”

The Gunner women’s 2023 fixtures came to an end with a 1-0 loss to Spurs in the North London derby. Their first defeat against the neighbors since the NLD derby debuted in the WSL.

With the July and August World Cup and no proper time to rest and thereafter bond, Gunner Women will finally get a somewhat proper pre-season in the next few weeks where Jonas Eidevall can come up with new tactics (like come up with a move to rip open teams that play with a low block like Tottenham and Liverpool), know his best team, get his team to bond, and return re-energized.

The WSL has grown in strength over the last two seasons, making it more open and fascinating, and Arsenal cannot afford to underestimate any team moving forward. Fortunately, in addition to having a mini-pre-season, they may also strengthen positions such as right back and goalkeeping, which have been identified as areas of weakness.

Our Gooner Women need to come back refreshed and firing on all cylinders!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….