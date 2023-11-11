Eidevall on Arsenal Women’s Bristol win: “We made it far more entertaining than it should have been”

Arsenal Women beat Bristol City once again, this time in the Continental Cup group stages. Our Gunners beat The Robins 3-1, on 9th November. Not long ago, they had played and thrashed them 2-1. Katie McCabe scored a brace in that game.

On Thursday night, McCabe didn’t score; Frida Maanum, Lotte Wubben-Moy, and Stina Blackstenius did score; however, she dazzled and continued her resurgence, captaining our Gunners to victory.

Speaking of how his team was efficient, even though some hadn’t played together in a while, Jonas Eidevall was happy with how they dominated and played some dangerous attacking football, as they always wanted. He praised his team for managing to break down a defensive Bristol City and playing some entertaining football.

“Our performance was good, especially in the first half,” said Eidevall via Arsenal.com after the game. “We played some great attacking football against a very compact and hardworking Bristol team. I think the scoreline happened because we fell asleep for one moment on the setpiece, and they scored.

“We made it far more entertaining than it should have been, but it was nice that we could score in the end and win by more than just one goal.”

Up next for Arsenal Women is a clash with Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Sunday 12th November, kick-off 18:45 UK. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Leicester have been winless in their last three games. It will be unfortunate for them, but our Gunners just need to crush them to sustain their ambitions for their first Women’s Super League title win since 2019!

This season, Leicester City have managed to hold Man United to a 1-1 draw, and lost only 1-0 to Man City, so they may not be an easy nut to crack for our Gunners..

What do you think Gunners? Can we take the 3 points from Leicester City tomorrow?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

