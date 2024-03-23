Eidevall on Chelsea loss and bouncing back in Arsenal’s WSL clash against Aston Villa Women

Last week was devastating for Arsenal Women fans, as we travelled to Stamford Bridge with the hopes of getting one over our long time rivals Chelsea. We needed a win or this season’s title seemed out of our hands and, after a long half of football, we saw ourselves down 3-0 at the break. We managed to nab a goal late in the game from a deflection, and the game ended 3-1, with our Gunners walking away empty handed.

Jonas Eidevall sat down with the media yesterday in his pre-match press conference and was immediately asked about the fallout of the game and how the women will be able to bounce back this week against Aston Villa after such a disappointing loss. Eidevall insisted that the team have handled their disappointment, reviewed what went wrong and are focused on moving forward.

Clearly a disappointing result in a game where we could have taken control and put ourselves in a good position to press on for this season’s title. When asked about the mental toll of being potentially 9 points off the leaders as we go into the Villa game, Eidevall said “I hope not because what we need to be focused on is what we need to play against Aston Villa and that’s where 100 per cent of our focus needs to be. If our focus starts to drift all over the place then I think that affects performance and that’s not good, so that’s part of the challenge that we have – to keep one game at a time in focus. That’s what we need to do for now and for the rest of the season.”

It hurts to see our Gunner women not in the running anymore, and with their title chances all but gone, unless something crazy happens. Focusing on ending the season on a high and with as many points as we can should be a must.

Hopefully we can walk away with the three points against Villa and get back to playing our best football after such a tough loss against the Blues.

