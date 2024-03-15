Eidevall on rivalry with Chelsea and how much tonight’s WSL clash means to Arsenal Women

Arsenal Women boss, Jonas Eidevall, has spoken in his pre-Chelsea Presser about how important tonight’s game is, between Arsenal Women and Chelsea Women. Both teams have a long-standing rivalry, and not just because we reside so close in London from each other, but also just the fact of how fierce the games between us have been in the past. Chelsea have been the dominant team in the league for a while now, but Arsenal have got a team that can definitely compete and, if we win tonight, we put ourselves in a great position to knock the Blue’s off their perch.

The game kicks off at 7PM UK tonight – you can watch the match live on Sky Sports.

Eidevall spoke on the rivalry between the two teams and how much they will both need to fight tonight for the win, saying this “For me, the games we play against another top team on a good occasion, that’s one of the reasons why I love working at football on this level”.

“It’s going to bring the best out of both teams. Margins, details – they are going to matter. We will need to fight so hard for every inch to try and get a competitive advantage in the game. Everything we will do will matter and I honestly love that.”

This will be one of the last times Jonas Eidevall and Chelsea Women’s manager Emma Hayes come up against each other tactically, as Emma Hayes is set to go off the America at the end of the season, to take the reins of the US Women’s national team. Arsenal also go up against Chelsea on 31st March, at Molineux Stadium, in defence of their Women’s Conti Cup title..

Eidevall was asked how he felt about that and said “To be honest, the one thing I am going to miss is the competition. It’s never easy to compete against a team that she will coach because they will also be flexible, they will always have a plan for any scenario or instance and will have players who will be so dedicated to winning the game. I just like the challenge of that, to be playing against the best.

“Emma is a very, very intelligent person to have conversations with about the game and I’ve really enjoyed those conversations. You have two managers who really want to win with their respective teams, and of course, that’s how it should be, but it doesn’t mean you can’t communicate, learn and exchange ideas outside, so hopefully I won’t miss that and I will still be able to do that when she’s in her other role”.

Tonight is clearly a big game for both teams, and both managers, with Hayes wanting to end her time with Chelsea on a high note, with a title win, and Eidevall pushing for his first. It really will be a game of margins, and a tactical one at that, with both sides putting in 100%. We could be up for a great spectacle, and hopefully we Arsenal Women fans get to see Gunners walk away with the three points and everything in our hands.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….