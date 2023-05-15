Eidevall or Arteta – who’s had the most productive season for Arsenal?

Between Jonas Eidevall and Mikel Arteta, who has the better end-of-season report card for the Kroenkes ? It isn’t really fair to compare them, but even so, why not?

Mikel Arteta hasn’t had much success in cup competitions. He was knocked out by Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League round of 16 and didn’t go far in the Carabao Cup (knocked out in round 3 by Brighton) or the FA Cup (being eliminated by Manchester City in the Round of 4).

However, what he has done in the league is the story of the season. Many will remember the 2022–23 season as the season Arsenal got back to where they belong, which is having a say in the Premier League title race. After seeing Arsenal finish fourth in the 2021–22 season, many had doubts about Arteta’s project. I bet this lot changed their perspective this season when Arsenal set the pace in the league.

Arsenal have been the best team in the Premier League; they may not win the league, but they have won the hearts of many. Arteta has returned Arsenal to a position where other teams see them as a genuine threat. There’s no trophy to show, but this is the best Arsenal men’s season ever.

While Arteta has not brought home any silverware, Eidevall has the Continental Cup he won beating Chelsea 3-1 in the Final. The Arsenal women have struggled with injury after injury; almost every key player has been sidelined. However, they’re still getting results even without their star players, Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead, who’ve been out of action with ACL injuries this year, which summarises what an incredible job they’ve done this season.

Other than the Continental Cup, Arsenal women haven’t won anything else, but except for being eliminated in the FA Cup Round 5, they’ve put up a fight in the other competitions they are in. They were on the brink of sealing a spot in the 2022–23 Women’s Champions League final when they were eliminated by Wolfsburg, just as they were about to take the second leg semi-final to penalties. They’ve also fought hard in the WSL, and unless something strange happens, they are poised to finish in the top 3 and qualify for next season’s Champions League. One may argue that, due to injuries, we are yet to see how good this Eidevall team actually is.

You be the judge: Between Eidevall and Arteta, who’s really had the most productive season for Arsenal?