Eidevall praises Arsenal's "loud fans" ready to out-sing opposition at Emirates!

Today is Matchday! Arsenal Women welcome Wolfsburg Frauen to a sold-out Emirates Stadium, in the 2nd leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final, with the score from the 1st leg in Wolfsburg tied at 2-2. A win today for Arsenal would see them reach the UWCL Final for the first time since 2007, when our Gunners last won the European trophy.

Jonas Eidevall, the Arsenal Women manager, is excited about the prospect of his team playing in front of a packed house at the Emirates Stadium today and believes that our supporters can make a big difference on the night.

“Our fans have been nothing short of brilliant this season. At times when it has been tough result wise, they have never gone quiet. They have always been there supporting us, they have been absolutely magnificent. If they can be just as magnificent tomorrow, that is going to be a big boost for us.

“One of the biggest differences when I compare our fans from this season to last season is they have an even stronger supportive side for us. We have loud fans, we have fans that sing and they pride themselves on out-singing the opposing fans.

“That’s important to me, it’s important to the team that we have fans that really come behind us and really show what it means to them because it means a lot to us also, and together we can create that. I like passion on the pitch, I like passion off the pitch as well. So I’m very happy to play in front of loud fans.”

Arsenal set a new record attendance in the Barclays Women’s Super League when they played Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium in September 2022, with more than 53,000 tickets sold on that occasion, and an official recorded attendance of 47,367. With over 60,000 tickets sold for today’s match, Monday 1st May Bank Holiday, kick-off 17:45 UK, Arsenal will set a new UK attendance record for a Women’s Champions League match – record-breakers all the way this season!

See highlights: Wolfsburg 2-2 Arsenal and Match Review

“It’s wonderful news that such a huge match for us has sold out,” said Arsenal’s Chief Executive Vinai Venkatesham. “We would like to say thank you to our supporters, with all available tickets sold for Monday’s match.

“We also say thank you for your fantastic support throughout the season – at Emirates Stadium, at Meadow Park and at grounds across England and Europe. It promises to be an exciting night in north London and we’re delighted that Jonas and our women’s first team will have the backing of so many supporters on this big occasion in the club’s history.”

The Emirates will be bouncing this afternoon! The gates open 2 hours before the match, to allow fans plenty of time to get in and settled pre-match. If you haven’t got tickets, you can watch the action live on DAZN Youtube Channel.

Let us all MAKE SOME NOISE for Eidevall and his super squad who, against all the odds, have reached this historic moment! What a way to celebrate a Bank Holiday!

COYGW! SO EXCITED!!

Michelle Maxwell

