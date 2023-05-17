Eidevall praises Lia Walti’s “qualities” after contract extension

Lia Walti is Eidevall’s dream midfielder; we said that some days ago, but after listening to Eidevall speak to the media in the pre-match press conference for the Everton game, we can only marvel at how influential the Swiss international is to what the Swede is building at Arsenal.

The Arsenal boss says if there is one player who has influenced his project, it is Walti, saying, “When you see her play and when you spend time with her, you see she has qualities both on the pitch and off the pitch to make a great team,” Eidevall told Arseblog News in his pre-Everton press conference.

“She has adaptability and versatility in her game so that she can adapt to new ideas. She is an exciting player to work with because, sometimes, as a coach, you work with a player who makes you adapt your own ideas.

“You see, she has some unique qualities that you really want to utilise. It has been both in the two years we have worked together. She has adapted to some of my ideas, and I have adapted too to some of her qualities.”

Walti is at Arsenal to stay. She signed under Joe Montemurro in 2018, and now signing a new deal with Eidervall a few days ago to keep her at Arsenal til 2025

Anyway, lest we forget, Arsenal women take on Everton tonight, and all focus is on how Eidevall and his team leave Merseyside with all three points to help to secure a place in the WSL top 3.

Michelle Maxwell

