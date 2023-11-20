Eidevall praises the team and the “amazing” travelling Arsenal Women’s fans after win at Brighton

With the Arsenal men on international break, it was time for the Gunner women to make the Gooners’ weekend worthwhile. And that’s just what they did.

With the 3-0 win over Brighton on Sunday at Broadfield Stadium, Arsenal Women stretched their winning run in the WSL to five games. Strikes from Stina Blackstenius, Caitlin Foord, and Frida Maanum ensured the three points.

The Gunner women have never lost to Brighton in the WSL and have only conceded two goals in their last nine games in all competitions. And to guard their bright form against the Seagulls, Eidevall and his side put up a show on Sunday, dominating over Brighton, having 58% possession, 21 shots (Brighton had 7), and 4 shots on target (Brighton had 2).

Other than dominating over the Seagulls, we predicted before the match that the Gunner women would pick a clean sheet, their first of the season. Of which they kept the clean sheet.

Eidevall was delighted with the win after the game; he admitted, “I think we played well, we managed the ball well, we had a really good balance between quicker attacks and sustained attacks.

Eidevall was so happy that he also noted how good the traveling fans were, saying, “Yeah, they’re such a big part of what we’re trying to do.

“They give us so much energy and pride of representing this club, so I don’t really have enough words to thank them, but they’re amazing; we hear them, and we want to work our very best to reward them.”

The victory keeps Arsenal just three points behind leaders Chelsea. Arsenal women are in the title race but did you ever doubt that?

WSL enthusiasts need to believe that our Women could be the team to end Chelsea’s dominance. The Gunner women just need to keep their winning run going and be alert to take advantage when Emma Hayes side drop points.

Of course, not losing to Chelsea should be a priority when they clash in the WSL London Derby in 3 weeks time.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

