Eidevall promises to go “full throttle” for the Champions League ahead of Bayern Munich Women clash

Can Arsenal women make a statement this season by capturing two major titles: the WSL and the Champions League? That was the question most Arsenal fans had following another lacklustre performance against Everton last Sunday, where they failed to secure all three points.

Entering this season, Arsenal aimed to add a major trophy to their trophy cabinet, a feat they last achieved in 2019 when they won the league. Ahead of Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, Jonas Eidevall, the Arsenal boss, was questioned if his team’s desire of fighting and winning a major trophy is still intact.

“For me, the Champions League is very special,” Eidevall said. “We are in four competitions, but the Champions League and the league will always be very special to me and to the team.

“Right now, we are in a situation where we need to go full-throttle in both of them.”

If Arsenal want to win both the league and the Champions League, they must perform at their very best. We expected Jonas Eidevall to find his best 11 this season, but he hasn’t appeared to have got there yet.

He still doesn’t know who his best players are, and he’s not helping them form strong bonds on the pitch, which is a recipe for a disjointed team. Given their lethargic performances against Leicester and then Everton, if Arsenal women want to win both the league and the Champions League, they must show their intent, starting with the big clash against Bayern Munich.

The ruthlessness or sluggishness of our Gunners on Wednesday night should reveal their potential for glory.

Do you think Arsenal can beat the German giants who have scored 18 goals in their 5 opening games of the Frauen Bundesliga (and conceded 3)?

Michelle Maxwell

