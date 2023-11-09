Eidevall provides important update on Gio, ahead of Arsenal Women’s Conti Cup defence.

Teams must have a maximum 25-woman strong squad to compete in the WSL. Arsenal Women have a good WSL squad, but there is one great player who did not make the cut: Brazilian winger Gio.

Few were aware of Gio’s predicament, but Eidevall’s latest press conference for the Continental Cup clash with Bristol City explained why the ex-Barcelona player was left out of his 25-woman WSL squad.

The club reportedly expected the 20-year-old to depart on loan in the summer, with Tottenham and Atletico Madrid being linked, but that move never materialized.

Eidevall recognized that the club and the player (Gio) are both suffering as a result of the sad situation in which she was not registered in the Arsenal league squad.

“The idea was very much for Gio to go on loan because the reality is that we can only register 25 players,” Eidevall told Arseblog News . “Gio is not registered to play for us. It is a tough situation for her as a player because she misses really valuable game time.

“It is a situation that doesn’t really benefit any parties, and it’s something we need to address and look again in the winter so we find a solution that benefits both parties. As it stands at the moment, because of the regulations, Gio cannot play any games for us.”

Gio signed for Arsenal, from Barcelona in September 2022 and moved out to Everton on loan. Gio was then recalled from Everton in January 2023, when Eidevall was at the height of first team squad injuries.

It will be fascinating to see if Gio is registered in the winter. Hopefully, she will impress in training and be given the opportunity to prove herself in the second half of the season.

What’re your thoughts on Gio’s situation Gooners?

Our FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup defence begins this Thursday evening, and you can stream all the action live for free on Arsenal.com and the official app. Pitchside coverage will start at 6.45pm, with kick-off at 7pm UK.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

