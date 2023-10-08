Eidevall ready to “energise” Gooners at Emirates as Arsenal Women face Villa by Michelle

Although a draw against Manchester United was a fair result last night, we are still waiting for our Arsenal Women to get back to winning ways in the WSL; Arsenal Women are now win-less in their last four WSL games, losing to Chelsea 2-0 and Aston Villa 0-2 last season, and losing 0-1 to Liverpool last weekend and drawing 2-2 with Manchester United.

Our latest draw with Manchester United gives us hope that we can turn things around. There’s hope that with the great squad we now possess, it is just for Eidevall to find his main starting 11, find consistency, and start taking no prisoners in the WSL, which we have to win.

Up next for us is a game against Aston Villa. Villa are a tricky opponent. Last season, they managed to pick up three costly points from us. We will need to avenge that, and what a chance to do that at the Emirates Stadium. Last weekend Gooners left the Emirates frustrated; Liverpool, who we didn’t expect to be a threat to our Gunners, beat us. Hopefully things will be different when we host Villa at the Emirates. Jonas Eidevall, after the Manchester United 2-2 draw, promised us Gooners we would leave the stadium content with what we’ve seen, insinuating he intends to give us a big win that day, as per Arsenal

“It’s massive, and it’s such a big part of what makes this club special. If there was one thing I was disappointed with after Liverpool, it was that we couldn’t energise the crowd more for it.

“I really hope as many as possible come against Aston Villa because we will do everything we can to energise and show our very best version of ourselves”

Arsenal Women v Aston Villa Women Sunday 15th October, kick-off 14:00. 28,000 tickets sold already – purchase yours on Arsenal.com

What are your thoughts Gooners? After Aston Villa beat Arsenal Women 2-0 at Meadow Park in the final WSL game of last season, can our Gunners get back to winning ways at the Emirates next weekend?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

