Eidevall ready to “enjoy the moment” as Arsenal face Wolfsburg at sold-out Emirates by Michelle

Injuries attempted but failed to ruin Arsenal’s women’s 2022–23 season. Jonas Eidevall and his team have defied all odds to put together an incredible season. After reaching the Champions League semi-finals, Arsenal’s women’s season can be considered a success.

Even the Arsenal women manager took time at his press conference prior to the match vs. Wolfsburg to thank everyone who has helped his club achieve such heights this season. He promised that they would not only enjoy the opportunity to play in the Champions League semi-finals but would also make their fans proud.

“It is a huge occasion for us as a team and as a club, and it is a huge compliment, not only to people here who have been directly involved in selling tickets and generating the interest, but this is built on people who were here before this team, on players, coaches, and people at the club for putting this together,” said Arsenal Women boss Eidevall.

“For people like you in the room, who have been working and reporting and putting the spotlight in the right places, it is astonishing that it is happening, and we will try our very best to repay the faith that is put into us, but to enjoy the moment, of course.”

The Arsenal fans, who have ensured that the Emirates is sold out for the semi-final against Wolfsburg, were also featured at the press conference with Eidevall praising Arsenal’s “loud fans” ready to out-sing opposition at Emirates!

The Arsenal women must go all out to defeat Wolfsburg. Reaching the Women’s Champions League semi-finals, for the first time in 10 years, has demonstrated their ability to compete, but they now need to show they can win. Don’t you think they’ve come too far to be eliminated in the semi-finals? They need to book their place at Eindhoven to face Barcelona on neutral ground, where anything is possible. I’m sure Gooners will make the trip to Eindhoven to support them!

COYGW! SO EXCITED!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….