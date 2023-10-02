Eidevall really disappointed after Arsenal Women’s shock defeat to Liverpool

Our Gunner women intended to start their WSL season on a high note, especially with their season opener at the Emirates, but they didn’t, as Liverpool, who we didn’t think would trouble them as they haven’t won an away game for 3 years, shocked them 1-0.

Given the calibre of our squad, the defeat has some of us questioning our tactics and the manager, Jonas Eidevall. Is he the right guy for the job, and can he be trusted to end our Gunner Women Super League title drought?

The Swedish tactician believes he is the right guy for the job. He is heartbroken because his team did not provide us fans with what we desired: a victory. He believes, however, that he and the girls deserve a chance to redeem themselves, to demonstrate to us that we can rely on them, as he strives to push them to improve and recognise that every moment counts, whether they are in training or in an actual game.

“We need to be better,” Eidevall told the BBC, after the loss to Liverpool. “Are we performing at the level we want right now? No, we’re not. There’s no hiding from that. We need to develop, and we don’t have a lot of time to do that.

“We need to understand that every day in training and every minute on the pitch counts.

About disappointing us the fans, he said, “No matter about the Champions League exit or not, it’s really disappointing to lose [this] game— especially at home, with 54,000 fans through the turnstiles to give us incredible support.

“The disappointment is that we couldn’t reward them with a better performance and result.

“The way they supported the team all the way to the final whistle was incredible. Please give us more chances, and we will do better.”

He claims that all he wants is to win, saying, “Nobody puts more pressure on getting results than me.

“I want to win so badly every time. Nothing changes that.”

Our Arsenal Women’s next match is against the Manchester United Women on October 6th. It will be a difficult encounter, but as difficult as it will be, they simply must win that one, or we could be out of the title race already.

Michelle Maxwell

