Eidevall refuses to concede title after Arsenal Women suffer shock West Ham defeat

Sunday was not a good day for Arsenal women, as they may have ended their hopes of winning the Women’s Super League with a 2-1 loss to West Ham.

Those who have followed the WSL title fight over the last few seasons think that it is difficult for any club to win it after losing three games.

After watching Arsenal’s surprising loss to West Ham, their third of the season (they lost to Liverpool and Tottenham in the first half of this season), the title race appears to be between Manchester City and Chelsea, with some claiming that if the Citizens lose another game, Chelsea will win the league.

Regardless of what everyone else is now saying about the title race, Jonas Eidevall believes his team is still in it. He claims that the fact that they still have to play the teams in the same championship race offers them the opportunity to control their fate.

“No. We can’t think like that. We have games against teams around us in the table as well. We have to win those and see where that takes us,” said Jonas Eidevall as quoted by Tim Stillman.

It’s encouraging to hear Jonas Eidevall’s confidence, but I hope his team shares it and fights hard to break the narrative and win the league, even if everything suggests otherwise.

I hope that Arsenal will become more ruthless and clinical in the upcoming games, and that everything will be well. Arsenal women can still win the WSL, Continental Cup, and FA Cup, believe it!

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….