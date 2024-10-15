Eidevall resigns after admitting that Arsenal Women’s “title winning ambitions” have gone awry

It has just been announced by Arsenal that Jonas Eidevall has “resigned” from his post as Arsenal Womens coach after another awful start to the new WSL season.
It could be a bit as hope for our Gunner women to win the Women’s Super League is diminishing. Despite our enthusiasm for this season, they have only managed to win one, draw two, and lose one of their four league games so far. Arsenal has dropped five points in the WSL title race, and they surely are no longer favourites.
Caitlin Foord has already acknowledged that they are settling for nothing but winning; she feels that will be sufficient to restart their league campaign. Under pressure, Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall has admitted after the Chelsea defeat that their chances of winning the league are slim
The Arsenal boss said:”It certainly doesn’t help with league-winning ambitions. But it doesn’t change the perspective that you need to go game by game,”
“You need to do your absolute best in every single game, but there is no point in hiding away from reality in saying it’s a bad start to the season.”.”
After Emma Hayes’ departure, most Gooners expected Arsenal to return as the real deal in the WSL, but that hasn’t happened; hopefully they can still do that.
Hopefully, now that Eidevall has gone, and starting with the West Ham game, our Gunner women still have the potential to establish one of the longest and most unparalleled WSL winning streaks, but things just don’t seem to click under Jonas, so hopefully whoever takes over will be a much better fit.
Michelle M
Totally the right decision.
Whether they can turn it around and make a challenge for the league this season is highly questionable.
Hopefully under the interim manager and the incoming manager when ever that is, they will now be given the freedom to play the more expansive football that they once played.
I give some credit to Eidevall in getting to the Champions League semi-finals and two league Cup wins.
But overall, a lot of his decision making was baffling at times. And he was out of his depth in the end, and it was best that he resigned or pushed whatever the true story is.
Maybe the new Manager could be Joey Barton and his assistant could be Emi Aluko. (Just kidding).
Who ever it is, they certainly need to be of the mind to let this squad of players, play with freedom and show what a good side they are.
Though I’m not a follower of the women’s game in general, I was absolutely shocked to read that we deliberately let Miedema leave. I didn’t even believe it at first.
Now the manager is leaving after only 4 games into the new season.
I see the spirit of Man Utd men’s team creeping in. To be honest, we need to declare a state of emergency in our women’s team and I mean every word thereof
Doesn’t surprise me, the players didn’t look like happy campers against Chelsea. He may have lost the dressing room.