Eidevall resigns after admitting that Arsenal Women’s “title winning ambitions” have gone awry

It has just been announced by Arsenal that Jonas Eidevall has “resigned” from his post as Arsenal Womens coach after another awful start to the new WSL season.

It could be a bit as hope for our Gunner women to win the Women’s Super League is diminishing. Despite our enthusiasm for this season, they have only managed to win one, draw two, and lose one of their four league games so far. Arsenal has dropped five points in the WSL title race, and they surely are no longer favourites.

Caitlin Foord has already acknowledged that they are settling for nothing but winning; she feels that will be sufficient to restart their league campaign. Under pressure, Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall has admitted after the Chelsea defeat that their chances of winning the league are slim

The Arsenal boss said:”It certainly doesn’t help with league-winning ambitions. But it doesn’t change the perspective that you need to go game by game,”

“You need to do your absolute best in every single game, but there is no point in hiding away from reality in saying it’s a bad start to the season.”.”

After Emma Hayes’ departure, most Gooners expected Arsenal to return as the real deal in the WSL, but that hasn’t happened; hopefully they can still do that.

Hopefully, now that Eidevall has gone, and starting with the West Ham game, our Gunner women still have the potential to establish one of the longest and most unparalleled WSL winning streaks, but things just don’t seem to click under Jonas, so hopefully whoever takes over will be a much better fit.

