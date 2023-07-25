Eidevall reveals when he wanted Alessia Russo to lead the Arsenal Women’s attack

If the England vs. Haiti game showed us anything, Alessia Russo has been given the keys to lead the Lionesses’ attack. Heading into this World Cup, there was a debate about who would be the striker to lead Sarina Wiegman’s attack in Beth Mead’s absence. Villa’s Rachel Daly, Beth England, and Alessia Russo were the three competing for the striker role.

The Gooners must be excited about their summer recruit’s pivotal role in this year’s World Cup. Interestingly, Jonas Eidevall has claimed why the Lionesses’ boss shouldn’t doubt Russo leading his attack, saying as per the Athletic, “The combination of her work rate and technical level provide solutions in so many situations in the final third. Some players have one and not the other. But Alessia has both, which makes her a special player.”

The Arsenal boss also opened up about when he was convinced the ex-Man United man was the player to lead his attack, saying, “The interest started to grow in January (2022), when we played Manchester United twice after I’d been in England for six months, and we started to get a good impression. In the Euros, she showed a lot of potential with her performances, and that’s when the spark really turned into a fire. From then on, she was a priority target.”

In cameo appearances for the Lionesses last summer, the 24-year-old managed four goals. How many do you think she’ll score in a leading role in the on going Women’s World Cup?

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….