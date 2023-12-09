Eidevall says Arsenal just need to focus on playing their best to beat the Chelsea Women

Arsenal Women vs. Chelsea Women:

If you consider yourself a Gooner, you cannot afford to miss this massive WSL London derby at 12.30 on Sunday. That game has a lot on the line. No team heading into that match will want to lose because a loss could cost either club a league title shot. With the WSL title race being so tight, 3 points can deprive us a league title win.

Arsenal will be hoping that they do not lose to Chelsea, as they did not lose already this season to the other two title challengers, Manchester City, whom they defeated 1-0, and Manchester United, whom they drew 2-2.

So, what is Arsenal’s plan against Chelsea? In his pre-game press conference, Arsenal’s women’s boss, Jonas Eidevall, stated that he and his team will only focus on putting on a solid performance on Sunday. He believes that if they improve their performance, play good football, and work effectively as a team, getting the win will be simple.

Eidevall said: “Always, what you need to focus on in a football match is the performance. The performance will sort of equal into the result, but our full focus needs to be on the performance. It can never be on what it would mean to win or what it would not mean to win.

“Focus on playing good football. Focus on playing well as a team, especially coming back from an international break with players being away. Now we need to connect with each other to find our principles as well, so our focus needs to be on playing well, and if we play well, then we have a good chance of winning.”

Arsenal Women’s win over Chelsea at the Emirates will be special after the Gunners awful start to the season. If we make it 7 wins in a row tomorrow, everyone will finally believe we are on course to win the WSL.

Michelle Maxwell

