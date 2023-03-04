Eidevall says Arsenal v Chelsea Women’s Conti Cup Final “isn’t about any revenge” by Michelle

Despite their pedigree in the Conti Cup, Arsenal go into Sunday’s clash as underdogs, having failed to beat Chelsea in their last five attempts, as well as losing the 2021 and 2018 FA Cup Finals and the 2020 Conti Cup Final to Emma Hayes’ side.

Arsenal have five Conti Cup titles to their name, more than any other club, but standing in their way in tomorrow afternoon’s League Cup Final is Chelsea, a side who have secured a double or treble over their last three seasons. Something Arsenal can only dream about and aspire to after a long run without securing any silverware. Speaking in his pre-match press conference Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall had the following to say on Sunday’s match:

“This game isn’t about any revenge from me or any other side at Arsenal. For me, it’s about what we want to try and create together and the memories we want to create, so that’s all we will focus on.

“Chelsea has obviously been doing that very very well here over the last couple of seasons and it’s very impressive winning that much, but we need to focus on what we can do and not show them too much respect.

“I think it’s important to focus on the things that we can control. The result is very seldom something that I speak about because I don’t know what that has to do with the way that we’re playing. I never go in and say like ‘Oh, we should beat this team’ or ‘this match here will be very hard’. That doesn’t really matter.

“It’s about how we play, how we do things and what level we do things at. That’s always the standard that we need to have and that’s where our focus needs to be. Every game is new. New players will come in to experience the game and maybe some players will play on Sunday who haven’t played against Chelsea before. Why would they have a history with them? So it’s about the team and choosing to look forward.

“Looking at last weekend’s game has some value, but it’s also difficult because it’s a big risk if you’re looking at the game that you played last Sunday and you think that everything is going to remain the same. We will change, but they will also change.

“There are two systems that will adapt towards each other and as a manager, the most important thing that you can do is so to try and predict how they are going to change and adapt to you. I like that challenge and I hope that we are focused on the right points and that we will be ready for it.”

With a sell-out crowd at Selhurst Park tomorrow I’m sure there will be a lot of Gooners who disagree with Eidevall on the revenge front. Our Gunners really do have something to prove this weekend. Perhaps this could be the magical 6th Conti Cup win for Arsenal? And the 6th game against Chelsea where our Gunners produce a win this time around..

