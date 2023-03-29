Eidevall says Arsenal Women’s “goalscoring creation” will be key at Emirates tonight by Michelle

Arsenal lost 1-0 in the first leg against Bayern but created lots of chances, dominating the second-half. Our Gunners have been performing their socks off through March though, beating Chelsea 3-1 to win the Conti Cup, as well as recording 3 wins in the Women’s Super League, most recently beating arch North London Spurs 5-1 at the weekend in the north London derby.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Arsenal Women’s UEFA Women’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Bayern Munich, Jonas Eidevall had this to say on building on that momentum:

“I think momentum is important in football and it’s important to be able to be consistent in your performances. It is not easy to play in Europe and to perform at the weekend. It’s not for everyone to do that but everyone wants to be able to do that.

“I was very pleased because it wasn’t easy to play Tottenham last weekend. The players managed so well to not only win confidently but also keep their focus on what they could control.”

With the second leg against Bayern Munich tonight at Emirates Stadium, Eidevall is very aware of how well they defended in the first leg to prevent Arsenal from scoring a much-needed equaliser.

“They have good individual players: goalkeepers, central defenders, fullbacks and so on. But you also can see that they’re a very well-organised team. They work very hard together collectively.

“There are a lot of times when you get into the penalty area and they block your shots and make things really tight around you. It really forces you to be on top of goalscoring creation in order to create open chances against them.”

Despite the narrow loss to Bayern in Germany last week, Eidevall is not concerned by how that sets up the return fixture at Emirates Stadium.

“With the away goals rule, a result like this would have been really complicated to manage. Now, it is not complicated. We just need to win the football match.

“If we score once, we’ll take it to extra time and if we win it by two we will finish the game then already. So we need to be effective and we need to create goalscoring opportunities of course, but we need to do it with balance so that we win the football match.”

Over 15,000 tickets have already been sold for the fixture, which kicks off tonight at 20:00 UK at Emirates Stadium, but are still available to purchase here.

Do you think our Gunners can do it? Can they reach the semi-finals with a dominant win over Bayern Munich tonight?

COYGW!!

