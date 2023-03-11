Eidevall says Arsenal’s Liverpool win was a “really poor advertisement for women’s football” by Michelle

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says some of the off-field aspects of Wednesday’s 2-0 home win over Liverpool made it a “really poor advertisement for women’s football”.

Two days after the Gunners beat the Reds 2-0 in the Women’s Super League match at Meadow Park, Eidevall made reference to there being no working scoreboard during the match and said the “broadcast production was absolutely out of order”.

The game was available to watch via the ‘FA Player’, the Football Association’s free streaming platform. It was played in wet conditions, and at times the picture being shown was blurred by moisture. We watched the game on Arsenal.com as that was the only other choice, but with the same camera stream, or lack there-of! It really was poor viewing..

It came three days on from Arsenal winning the Continental Tyres League Cup by beating Chelsea 3-1 at Selhurst Park.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Sunday’s home league match against Reading, Eidevall said: “If I look at it as an advertisement for women’s football in general, I thought Wednesday was really poor.

“Because I think you come from Sunday, which is obviously a great occasion, you come to Wednesday and we didn’t have a scoreboard that worked during the game, and broadcast production I think was absolutely out of order.

“And those are the things to see if we want to raise the standard of the games, it has to be better than that.

“For me, I think we need to have higher standards and higher levels. But I was very pleased with the players, they rose to the challenge. We just need to have all those external things as well to do it.”

An FA spokesperson said: “The league works with all the clubs and their venue owners to deliver the optimum broadcast production. However, each match venue has constraints, which the clubs and their venues are seeking to work through to find the best solution for all parties.”

You can watch the highlights below, albeit difficult to watch at times, with the weather!

Arsenal Women are back in action on Sunday 12th March as they welcome Reading to Meadow Park in their next WSL match, kick-off 18:45pm UK. You can still purchase tickets. However, this match is being broadcast on SkySports so we should atleast be able to see the action clearly this time!

