Eidevall should be confident in his Arsenal Women starting lineup, but what tactics will he employ?

Arsenal Women hope to finally demonstrate their power this season. If there is one thing the Gunners have improved, it is their quality squad; since the winter transfer window of 2023, some of the best players have joined. When analyzing Arsenal Women as a team, the sole concern has always been that they have a great squad but an inconsistent starting lineup, and that their tactics at times aren’t right.

Jonas Eidevall has every reason to be confident in his starting lineup for the new season, but what tactics will he employ? Well, the hint from the USA pre-season trip is that Arsenal will play possession football, building from the back. The goal is for this method to not only help them establish a clear identity but also to see them finally click.

When asked if his team are working on a system of playing from the back, Eidevall admitted, “Yes it is fair to say we have been doing that and working on that. I think we were quite good on that last Spring as well and it has been part of the team’s development. We have looked quite solid with that at times in pre-season but there are also times that we move the ball quite well.

“We still lack a bit of clarity on when to change the point of the attack and to recognise where the free player is. We lacked consistency in giving those passes and making those decisions, sometimes we did it really well and sometimes we took the wrong decisions and we need to learn from that.”

Time is ripe for our Gunner women to be back on top. Jonas Eidevall must win something; he cannot simply see Arsenal finish third and win the Continental Cup again… Should the Arsenal women fail to secure silverware glory, significant concerns will surface.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Danni P

