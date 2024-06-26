Perhaps, by next season, Eidevall will have found a balance in his Arsenal Women team selection

Arsenal Women’s manager, Jonas Eidevall, had a difficult season in 2022–23 because most of his top players were out injured: Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither all suffered ACL injuries, and other injuries included team captain Kim Little who is such a driving force within the Arsenal squad. Eidevall had a tremendously difficult time setting up his line-up with a limited squad.

Last summer, he compensated for his struggles by going all out, making five impactful signings (Alessia Russo, Cloe Lacasse, Amanda Ilestedt, Kyra Cooney-Cross, and Laia Codina). As a result of these arrivals and the recovery of injured players, Eidevall’s team grew significantly.

With a large squad, one thing is certain: the manager believed he had the option to rotate his team. And the Swedish tactician did that; he rotated his team freely, which made many concerned about the squad’s over-rotation – particularly as we had so many new players to integrate, coupled with the micro-managed return of players rehabilitating from serious injury.

Indeed, last season, Eidevall had a plethora of options to choose from, causing us to lose a sense of familiarity or fluidity in our play, leading to a sometimes disjointed and disconnected performance. It’s natural that, after having fewer players available for selection due to injuries the previous season, he struggled to strike a balance with his rotation.

But, perhaps, by next season, Eidevall will have found a balance in his team selection, have his main team, and stick with it. With a defined starting 11, on-field relationships will be created, and it may be easier for the team to adopt one style, which may fire them to victory.

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….