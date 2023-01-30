Transfer News – Eidevall says it’s “really important” to get a new striker for Arsenal Women

Just like Mikel Arteta, Jonal Eidevall is trying hard to get one more player for the Arsenal Women squad, and he desperately wants a prolific striker to try and replace the goals that we have lost from losing Beth Mead and Viv Miedema to injury.

It sounds like he has a specific target that is being negotiated for, but he gives no hints as to who it might be….

Eidevall hasn’t had a bad window so far, having brought in Kuhl, Dangelo and Pelova this January, and recalling the young Brazilian Gio from her loan deal at Everton as well.

All four new arrivals played yesterday, with both Kuhl and Pelova getting on the scoreshhet, and Gio looking very speedy down the right wing. And D’angelo kept a clean sheet as well, but obviously any superstriker that could come in would be the icing on the cake, as Arsenal WFC try to keep pace with Man United and Chelsea at the top of the table.

Also there was a bit of a shock yesterday when it was revealed that Emma Hayes Chelsea side had put in a cheeky 250,000 bid for our Katie McCabe, but Jonas made it clear they would not be strengthening our main rivals. Eidevall said: “Me and Katie have never spoken about her leaving. We only speak about what we can create here at Arsenal. There is absolutely no chance of that move happening,”

Michelle Maxwell

