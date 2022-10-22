Eidevall talks about “World Class” Beth Mead after missing out on Womens Ballon D’or by one point

Eidevall on Arsenal Women & England star Beth Mead´s 2nd place in the Ballon dÓr By Michelle

Jonas Eidevall spoke to the press ahead of Arsenal´s opening Champions League group match against Olympique Lyonnais and gave his detailed reaction to Beth Mead coming in a very close second in the Ballon d’Or and the year she’s been having…

Of course, we’re looking back at a very, very strong season at club and international level. I think she has started the season in a very good way, which shows that it’s not form, it’s consistency. It’s her ability to perform at this level, which is so important – to have players like that. For me – and this is of course maybe what happens when you look at things a little bit differently if you’re a coach or if you’re a journalist or a spectator – I know the goals and assists that Beth Mead provides, they’re absolutely world-class.

But I also see other things in her as a person and a player that are so valuable to us. When you see her reactions when we are losing the ball, for me, she’s the fastest player that I’ve ever had the privilege to coach, to come in and react in those situations. To be able to be first to those balls. I think you can see at least five times in the Reading game, where the ball is bouncing down to a Reading player, and Beth Mead comes in a split second and steals the ball in front of them. She turns that opportunity into an attack for us. That is so valuable for the game we want to play and for the team.

This year's winner and runner-up are separated by just a single point. #BallonDor pic.twitter.com/B0A68PoBx4 — miedemastuff (@miedemastuff) October 18, 2022

Another part of her as a person is the energy that she provides. It’s one thing when you have success and you get carried away with your success – she does not. But for me, Beth Mead provides exactly the same energy and ambition and motivation into the squad as she did when I came in July last year and that is said the most positive way I can think of. Because for all that success he’s had during that period, she hasn’t changed anything. She’s still as hard-working. She’s still as much as humble, she’s still as much of a great person to have in the squad as before. And that is a characteristic that I really put a lot of value on.

Both Arsenal´s Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema were shortlisted for the 2022 Ballon d’Or Feminin. Beth Mead came second by just a single point to Spanish International and Barcelona star Alexia Putellas, who won the trophy in 2021 and 2022. Miedema was placed 11th in her third Ballon dÓr nomination. The couple looked stunning at the lavish ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris where Alexia narrowly retained her crown.

Beth had a fantastic summer with the Lionesses´ as they rode to victory in the Euros this summer. She won both the Golden Boot and Player of the Tournament trophies. She has also been in excellent form in Arsenal´s WSL campaign, where Arsenal have not conceded a goal in 9 consecutive games. And PFA Fans’ voted her Player of the Month for September, in the Barclays Women´s Super League.

Onward and upward for Beth! Coming second in the prestigious Ballon dÓr Feminin is no mean feat. Well done!

Interview courtesy of arsenal.com

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Women´s Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….