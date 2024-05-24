Eidevall tells fans he intends to bring in “quality” not quantity to Arsenal Women this summer

Jonas Eidevall has already mentioned that he’s targeting the WSL title next season, and he’s confident in his team’s ability, stating via Sky Sports, “This team has everything it takes.”

This comment hinted at how the transfer window might unfold.

Based on those claims, it appears that the Arsenal women won’t have a very busy summer transfer window, given that they already have a capable squad. Well, just before Arsenal’s clash with the A-League All Stars, the Arsenal boss doubled down on the idea that we shouldn’t expect the club to be too busy in the transfer window. Instead of focusing on quantity, he says they’ll prioritise adding quality.

“It’s always in elite sports, and at Arsenal Women, to continue to seek improvements and that goes to the squad as well,” Eidevall said as per Optus Sport.

“We obviously identified things where if we can add quality, that would be great for us. It’s not about adding quantity, that’s not where we’re at at the moment.

“Hopefully during this transfer window, we will have a couple of announcements to be made where we are adding quality.”

From January 2023 to this summer, Arsenal has made at least 10 signings, and that was understandable given the injury crisis of the 2022–23 season. Some Gooners were curious about why, despite these great additions, they still haven’t reached their full potential.

It’s clear that these new players have, for the last few months, been building relationships both on and off the pitch. By the next season, most of the Gunner women will have got to know each other pretty well, and they’ll be able to complement each other effortlessly.

Bringing in a bunch of new players and getting them up to speed at Arsenal is bound to shake things up. Maybe it’s a good idea to bring in a couple of top-quality players to give this team an extra boost in the WSL title race, and they’ll try to make their mark in Europe again in the Champions League.

From the rumour mill, the Gunner women are keen to sign Aston Villa’s custodian, Daphne van Domselaar, and Sporting Lisbon’s Canadian attacking midfielder, Olivia Smith. Those two are the players the Gooners may have to watch out for.

