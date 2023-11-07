Eidevall tells his Arsenal Women to “stay grounded” and continue to improve

Arsenal’s women appear to be gaining momentum. Teams normally use the first few games of a football season to find their rhythm.

Coming into this season, Jonas Eidevall had a large quality squad thanks to a successful summer transfer window, and the tricky part was for him to determine his strongest 11 and which tactics suit his players, despite not having had a meaningful pre-season.

On Match Day 1, they strangely lost to Liverpool with a lineup that included several players who hadn’t played together in a long time, as well as new recruits like Alessia Russo, who were also being introduced to the “Gunners game”. They lost that game, which was shocking, as their quality squad and their improvement over the years should have been able to thrash Liverpool. In any case, optimism for this Arsenal women’s season diminished once again on WSL Match Day 2, when they drew 2-2 with Manchester United.

The Gunner Women were under a lot of pressure two games into the season to get themselves in order quickly. Fortunately, they achieved just that, as they are currently unbeaten in three games following 2-1 victories over Aston Villa, Bristol City, and Manchester City.

The Gunner women appear to have found their rhythm, and Jonas Eidevall is slowly learning which players he can rely on. The Gunners appear to be on the right track to achieving their WSL title dreams.

Even though the Gooners believe their women’s squad is back to its best, there’s reason to believe they’re still not playing to their full ability right now. Speaking after the win over Manchester City, Jonas Eidevall implied that the victory would be a stepping stone for his squad to improve. He is still confident that his team can improve and that they will do everything possible to do so.

Having said that, he conceded that they are taking things one game at a time, saying on Arsenal.com, “I mean, I think every performance we have had here lately -there are things that we can build on, and we just need to be very aware of what things we are doing in order for us to develop, while still being realistic and saying we’re far from a complete team yet.

“I still think we have more potential, but this was another step in the right direction. The players were incredible today, the fans were incredible today, and the staff has been incredible with their preparation for this game. But let’s stay grounded, and let’s prepare for the next game.”

Do you think the Gunner women are on the right track? I believe they are, and this Arsenal team is going to do incredible things this season.

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….